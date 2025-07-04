Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,954,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,046,000 after buying an additional 7,989,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,817,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,403,000. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 693.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,949,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after buying an additional 1,704,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $32,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 999,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,528.92. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $6.31 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -12.31%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

