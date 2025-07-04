Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,003,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,434,000 after buying an additional 77,244 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $3,598,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,264,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,427 shares in the company, valued at $871,450.58. The trade was a 41.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,590 shares of company stock worth $2,436,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

