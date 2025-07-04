Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 14,914 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,914 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 241,048.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 361,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,278,000 after buying an additional 361,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,350,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,599,426,000 after buying an additional 260,278 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,321,000 after buying an additional 200,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,023,000 after buying an additional 159,597 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 943.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,883,000 after buying an additional 109,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

TPL stock opened at $1,075.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 1.08. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $736.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1,769.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,206.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,264.00.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $195.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 63.24%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.02%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

