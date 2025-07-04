Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $292,000 Position in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 739.1% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.18 per share, for a total transaction of $77,174.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,120.24. This represents a 10.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Celanese from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Celanese from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Celanese from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $45.00 price target on Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Celanese Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE CE opened at $60.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. Celanese Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $147.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 16.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is -0.79%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

