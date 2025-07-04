Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,232 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $12,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,539,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,668,000 after purchasing an additional 562,774 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,489,000 after buying an additional 367,500 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,198,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,689,000 after buying an additional 350,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,899,000 after buying an additional 106,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 981,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,897,000 after acquiring an additional 181,539 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total value of $94,530.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,474 shares in the company, valued at $706,517.22. This represents a 11.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $903,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 167,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,141,295.26. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,449. Insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOUR. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Benchmark raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.35.

View Our Latest Report on Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $101.89 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.45 and a 52 week high of $127.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $368.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.09 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shift4 Payments

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.