Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,967.50 ($26.86) and traded as high as GBX 2,258 ($30.83). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 2,245.03 ($30.65), with a volume of 687,818 shares.

Smiths Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,117.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,967.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.55. The firm has a market cap of £7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity at Smiths Group

In related news, insider Richard Howes bought 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,859 ($25.38) per share, with a total value of £1,766.05 ($2,410.99). Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

