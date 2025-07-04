SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,201 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SouthState were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SouthState by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,531,000 after buying an additional 93,312 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SouthState by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,111,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,598,000 after buying an additional 95,841 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in SouthState by 5.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,093,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,856,000 after buying an additional 51,933 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SouthState by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,448,000 after buying an additional 52,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in SouthState by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 773,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,982,000 after buying an additional 42,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $96.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.66. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $74.69 and a 52 week high of $114.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SouthState from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $110.00 price objective on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of SouthState from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SouthState has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.27.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

