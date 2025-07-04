S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,499,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE SPGI opened at $531.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $511.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.09. The stock has a market cap of $162.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

