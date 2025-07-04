Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 202,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Stag Industrial by 204.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Stag Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Stag Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stag Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,064,306.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,543.50. This represents a 80.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Stock Up 0.8%

Stag Industrial stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.93. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $41.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $205.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STAG. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stag Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

