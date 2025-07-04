Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,233,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,701 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 1.64% of Standard BioTools worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAB. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,478,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Standard BioTools by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,455,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 840,951 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Standard BioTools by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 554,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 247,332 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Standard BioTools by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,875,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 243,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Standard BioTools in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAB opened at $1.35 on Friday. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $510.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31.

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

