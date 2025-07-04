Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $63,044,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 111,654 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 48,355 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 624,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.0%

STWD stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $418.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 202.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STWD

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.