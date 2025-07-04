Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 10,917 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 979,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,141,000 after acquiring an additional 255,229 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $128,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,049.76. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.92 per share, with a total value of $809,863.52. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 870,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,359,749.52. This represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $103.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.59. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $121.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.29. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $587.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 97.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Wedbush set a $110.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.43.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

