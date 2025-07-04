Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 14,543 Shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 306,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,543 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.21% of A. O. Smith worth $20,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $2,579,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,231,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,972,000 after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

Shares of AOS opened at $67.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.64.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $963.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

