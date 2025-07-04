Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 1,750 Shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Qifu Technology worth $12,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in Qifu Technology by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,371,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,550,000 after buying an additional 648,088 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qifu Technology by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,345,000 after buying an additional 258,586 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,150,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Qifu Technology by 10,812.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,042,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,720,000 after buying an additional 2,023,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Qifu Technology by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,529,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,717,000 after buying an additional 144,328 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Qifu Technology Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.18. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $646.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Research analysts predict that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

QFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Qifu Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Qifu Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Qifu Technology from $50.66 to $52.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.