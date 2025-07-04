Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 46,866 Shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 566,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,866 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $22,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPB. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Campbell’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Campbell’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Campbell’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new position in Campbell’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPB opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.41. The Campbell’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.08.

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 4.44%. Campbell’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Campbell’s from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Campbell’s from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stephens cut their price objective on Campbell’s from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Campbell’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

About Campbell’s

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

