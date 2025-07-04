Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,962 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $9,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $17,488,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 58,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 127,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

TSLX opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.83. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.70 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.35%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Stories

