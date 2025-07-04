Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its position in Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,837 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of Curbline Properties worth $16,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURB. Amundi purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,183,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Curbline Properties by 4,522.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 58,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 57,392 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Curbline Properties by 508.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,174,000.

NYSE:CURB opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 27.77, a quick ratio of 27.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Curbline Properties ( NYSE:CURB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

In other news, EVP Conor Fennerty sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $638,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 176,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,027,333.60. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.68.

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

