Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American Healthcare REIT by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,714,000 after acquiring an additional 424,773 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Healthcare REIT by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,145,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,964,000 after acquiring an additional 237,139 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in American Healthcare REIT by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 66,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,339,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE AHR opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -137.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -370.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Healthcare REIT

In related news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $139,346.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 95,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,723.10. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AHR. Truist Financial raised their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

