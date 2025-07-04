Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $16,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DaVita by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in DaVita by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund increased its holdings in DaVita by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA opened at $142.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.27. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.76 and a 52 week high of $179.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. DaVita had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVA

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.