Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. CWC Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 9.4%

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $55.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $59.49.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.