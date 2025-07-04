Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $10.97 Million Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Lamar Advertising worth $10,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 346.0% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $124.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.18. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.33. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $99.84 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $505.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.72 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 19.08%. Equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 150.49%.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

