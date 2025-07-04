Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $11.47 Million Stake in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.16% of KANZHUN worth $11,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in KANZHUN by 2,547.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,313,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112,824 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in KANZHUN in the first quarter valued at $530,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in KANZHUN by 210.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,755,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,698 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in KANZHUN by 7.9% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KANZHUN by 42.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KANZHUN alerts:

KANZHUN Trading Up 0.7%

KANZHUN stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.41. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $20.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BZ. Daiwa America raised shares of KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of KANZHUN in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KANZHUN from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KANZHUN presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KANZHUN

About KANZHUN

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KANZHUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KANZHUN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.