Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $12.78 Million Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $12,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $114.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $95.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $118.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.94.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.55 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.07%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.