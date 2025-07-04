Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $12.99 Million Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of TechnipFMC worth $12,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,166,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,220,288,000 after acquiring an additional 365,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,793,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,180,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,864 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,538,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,315 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,749,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 7,266,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.04.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.85.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

