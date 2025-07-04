Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $15.35 Million Stock Holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 486,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,906 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $15,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,961,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828,929 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,083,000 after purchasing an additional 711,857 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $283,212,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,314,000 after purchasing an additional 527,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,457,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,344,000 after purchasing an additional 770,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group downgraded Corebridge Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of CRBG opened at $35.78 on Friday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $36.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

