Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $15.59 Million Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $15,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 316.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 446.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE ACI opened at $21.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.90. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $23.20.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 1.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $1,015,122.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 162,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,730.74. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

