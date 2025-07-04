Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $17.11 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $17,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,580,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,589,000 after purchasing an additional 60,307 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,325,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,897,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,716,000 after buying an additional 348,112 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SEI Investments by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,068,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,104,000 after buying an additional 184,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 756,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,358,000 after buying an additional 209,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $93.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.17 and a 200 day moving average of $80.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. SEI Investments Company has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $93.75.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $551.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.76 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.40%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.30%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,750,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 171,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,276,233.60. This represents a 10.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $1,668,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,843. The trade was a 45.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,126 shares of company stock worth $19,638,659 over the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

