Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $21.14 Million Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,697,733 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $21,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $429,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 255,695 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 87,185 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 198,654 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 47,025 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on RIVN. UBS Group raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Insider Activity

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 107,144 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $1,633,946.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,483,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,617,442.75. The trade was a 6.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 17,185 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $264,477.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 824,875 shares in the company, valued at $12,694,826.25. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,836 shares of company stock worth $4,357,459 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.52 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 60.64% and a negative net margin of 76.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.