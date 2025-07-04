Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $6.55 Million Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 387,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,164,401 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.0% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 48,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $36,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 56,502 shares in the company, valued at $831,144.42. This trade represents a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $15.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $288.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.39 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 31.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -113.76%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

