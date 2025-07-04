Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $9.72 Million Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $9,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in H. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,136,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 679,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,677,000 after buying an additional 480,523 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $61,572,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $43,953,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,118,000 after buying an additional 173,075 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 53,361 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $7,083,672.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jnp 2010-Pg Trust sold 266,793 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $35,416,770.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,111 shares of company stock valued at $49,273,516 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on H. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.63.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

H stock opened at $147.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.93 and a 200-day moving average of $136.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 12 month low of $102.43 and a 12 month high of $168.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.79%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

