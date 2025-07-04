Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $9.97 Million Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of EastGroup Properties worth $9,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 387.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 36.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EGP. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $193.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

EGP opened at $169.88 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.67 and a 1-year high of $192.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.91 and a 200-day moving average of $168.93.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.01. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $174.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.54%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

