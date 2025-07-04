Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,561,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,983 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Joby Aviation worth $15,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.48. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.47.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 447,083.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JOBY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

In related news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 3,494 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $34,311.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 161,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,386.62. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 8,272 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $81,231.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 211,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,918.54. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,504,881 shares of company stock worth $13,413,350 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

