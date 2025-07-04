Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Makes New $13.96 Million Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 151,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Baidu by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,497,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $961,000.
Baidu Stock Performance
BIDU opened at $86.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.64. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.71 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
