Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 15,738 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Ovintiv worth $21,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 31,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $25,272,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 34,207 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,508,000 after acquiring an additional 45,147 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OVV. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.47.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $49.57.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

