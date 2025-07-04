Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 20,206 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,206 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $16,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,027,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,840,000 after purchasing an additional 68,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,445,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,792,000 after acquiring an additional 114,391 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,870,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,021 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,306,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,195 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,481,000 after acquiring an additional 40,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBIN. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 1.6%

FBIN opened at $53.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.26.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.