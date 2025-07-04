Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 2,122 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 181,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,891,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,220,000 after acquiring an additional 568,634 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $31.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.83. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $33.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.65%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

