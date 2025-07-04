Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 2,785 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of PECO opened at $35.19 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.98 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $178.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 215.79%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

