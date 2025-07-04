Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 33,069 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,069 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $9,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 40,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 386.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 88,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 70,407 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $48.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.07.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

