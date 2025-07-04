Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 36,422 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,422 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.54% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of BCSF opened at $15.25 on Friday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $52.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 96.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

View Our Latest Report on Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.