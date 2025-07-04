Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 5,812 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Independence Realty Trust worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 355,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 280,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 136,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.70.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $17.78 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.00, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.08 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 0.85%. Independence Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

