Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 78,784 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 632,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,784 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of FS KKR Capital worth $13,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 26,703 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,344 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FSK opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

