Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,720 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Samsara worth $20,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,464,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Samsara by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Samsara by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Samsara by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $45.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.64.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.11 and a beta of 1.63. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.82.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $366.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.44 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In other news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $5,595,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,940. This trade represents a 61.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Bicket sold 170,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $6,701,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 367,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,492,447.64. The trade was a 31.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,362,323 shares of company stock valued at $98,213,010. 46.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

