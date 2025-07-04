Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Kilroy Realty worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,356,000. Rush Island Management LP purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,502,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,747,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,096,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,802,000 after buying an additional 1,085,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1,226.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 815,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,987,000 after buying an additional 753,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.76. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $43.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $270.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.90 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

KRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

