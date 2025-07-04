Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4,866.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.12.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.16. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.74%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

