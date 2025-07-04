Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,390 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $21,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Albemarle by 185.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 53,203 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in Albemarle by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Albemarle by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.
Albemarle Stock Down 0.9%
NYSE ALB opened at $67.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.49. Albemarle Corporation has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.63.
Albemarle Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently -14.57%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $86.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.62.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
