Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,926,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 138,966 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $20,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,587,000 after buying an additional 107,635 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,482.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research set a $48.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ARCT opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $25.88.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 47.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.