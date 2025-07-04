Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in BILL were worth $12,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in BILL by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 134.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get BILL alerts:

Insider Transactions at BILL

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $73,100.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,512 shares in the company, valued at $404,735.60. This trade represents a 15.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $80,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,734.50. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BILL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.88, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.35. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $100.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.94.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $358.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.85 million. BILL had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BILL from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, June 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on BILL in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered BILL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILL

BILL Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.