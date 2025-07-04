Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 101,481 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,999,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,481 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Blade Air Mobility were worth $8,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 256,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 66,255.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO William A. Heyburn sold 100,000 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,360,002 shares in the company, valued at $5,535,208.14. This trade represents a 6.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 1,151,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,912.32. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLDE opened at $4.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.87 million, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.17.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $54.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

