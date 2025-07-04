Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 1,126 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $19,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,287,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 99,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,146,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 996,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,481,000 after purchasing an additional 63,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 802,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,827,000 after purchasing an additional 211,630 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFG has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on American Financial Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st.

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $126.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.71. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.73 and a 12-month high of $150.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

