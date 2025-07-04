Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 141,383 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,472,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 141,383 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $16,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 348,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 103,857 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 18,088 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $38,457,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $11.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.72 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Chairman Stefano Pessina purchased 832,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,163,160.58. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 145,621,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,288,079.79. The trade was a 0.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

